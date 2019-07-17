Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $930,596; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 424,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.66 million, up from 369,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 145,338 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.)

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 31,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 8.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 06/04/2018 – Area 1 Security CEO on Atlanta Hack, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 03/04/2018 – Zuckerberg said Facebook was already in compliance with many parts of the law ahead of a May deadline; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity.

