Brown Advisory Securities Has Cut By $3.54 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Virco MFG Has 1.75 Sentiment

Virco MFG Corporation (VIRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.87, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 7 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 4 reduced and sold their equity positions in Virco MFG Corporation. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.90 million shares, up from 4.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Virco MFG Corporation in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.44 million. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Virco Mfg. Corporation for 1.06 million shares. Mill Road Capital Management Llc owns 234,317 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.07% invested in the company for 769,940 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,277 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.71% above currents $128.6 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse.

