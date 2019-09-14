Brown Advisory Securities Has Boosted Its Masimo (MASI) Position by $525,400 as Share Value Rose; Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) as Stock Value Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 614,034 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 9,937 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 6,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.01. About 396,874 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services, a Florida-based fund reported 5,744 shares. Moreover, Yorktown And Rech Company has 0.15% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 2,700 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 917,508 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.11% stake. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 72,972 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Co (Trc) holds 751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Intrust Savings Bank Na stated it has 3,132 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 5,398 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 26,165 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 8,381 shares. 847 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 705 shares to 6,528 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 62,235 shares to 160,434 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.

