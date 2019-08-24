Brown Advisory Securities Cut Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Cerus (CERS)

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus Corp has $9 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 60.98% above currents $5.28 stock price. Cerus Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stephens. See Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) latest ratings:

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 41.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc analyzed 1,920 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)'s stock rose 9.75%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 2,717 shares with $436,000 value, down from 4,637 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 779,839 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 892,767 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $46,000 activity. $46,000 worth of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) was bought by Greenman William Mariner.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $740.90 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 88,077 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 50,978 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 43,949 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited accumulated 550,837 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bamco invested in 0.04% or 1.64 million shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 51,200 shares. 311,249 are owned by Salzhauer Michael. Caprock Gp reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 24,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Assetmark owns 136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 12,843 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 29,450 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -5.18% below currents $155.93 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. UBS maintained the shares of CLX in report on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $139 target in Monday, April 8 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $139 target. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

