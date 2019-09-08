Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Shares Rose; Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Shareholder Girard Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 8,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 24,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 15,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.52 million shares traded or 67.52% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counsel holds 2,111 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 2.90M shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Limited Liability has invested 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Culbertson A N, a Virginia-based fund reported 119,050 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 2.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 188,934 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 1.15 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California-based Main Street Research Lc has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,480 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 2.52% or 28,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, At Natl Bank has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,852 shares. Provise Mgmt Llc reported 29,180 shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,757 shares to 4,207 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,717 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

