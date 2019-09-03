Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined; Mason Street Advisors Holding In Trex Co (TREX) Was Has Boosted

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 3.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 31,340 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 18,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 235,181 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,514 shares to 2,837 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,428 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc owns 1.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 198,520 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd owns 30,151 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.13% or 9,974 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,956 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stearns Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 8,924 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.33% stake. Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 627,258 shares. Highlander Ltd Llc holds 30,630 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 0.32% or 9,080 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 11,068 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 185,044 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dean Investment Ltd Company invested in 82,804 shares. Atria Investments Ltd holds 16,923 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.33% or 344,492 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc accumulated 0% or 37,026 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 28,156 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 43,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 65,326 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.53% stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 4,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Com holds 0.01% or 908 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 13,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Brinker has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pembroke Mgmt invested 1.24% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Citigroup holds 7,687 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 37,134 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 284,145 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).