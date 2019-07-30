Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $446,578; Share Price Declined; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Position as Market Value Rose

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.41 million, down from 284,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank Company has invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Finance Inc accumulated 0.57% or 20,020 shares. Woodstock reported 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce reported 54,005 shares stake. Barnett Com Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 74,504 shares. 3.49M were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. Company Bankshares stated it has 119,061 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 203,414 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9,761 shares. 13,224 are owned by First Mercantile. Sterneck Mgmt Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,877 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,122 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.19% stake. Park National Corporation Oh accumulated 81,637 shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,628 shares to 7,239 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 9,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,023 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% or 184,183 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,292 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 435,258 shares. 167,731 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 0.36% or 10,704 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na accumulated 10,639 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has invested 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Diversified Trust Co has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 179,367 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.37M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 1,574 shares. Bridges Investment owns 312,382 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 726,496 shares. Maple Mngmt holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 68,113 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $37.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).