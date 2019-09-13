Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.11 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $57.57 Million

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 20,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 93,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 1.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 6,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374.82M, down from 8,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 1.25M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,487 shares to 12,856 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,006 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Invs Ltd holds 7,500 shares. Nbt National Bank N A invested in 51,962 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity invested in 257,003 shares. 110,985 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 31,687 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.40M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 558,140 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 10,909 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.1% or 8,678 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). White Pine Cap owns 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,965 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 1,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested in 258,183 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.