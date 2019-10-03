Brown Advisory Raised Deluxe (DLX) Position by $20.46 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Decreased Holding in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) as Valuation Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 86,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179.71M, down from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 19.36 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 302.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 511,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 680,409 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, up from 168,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 222,569 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cim Mangement holds 21,419 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1.01% or 16,000 shares. Family Firm accumulated 11,186 shares or 0.19% of the stock. New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 26,925 were accumulated by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 5,675 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 27,722 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Community Tru accumulated 5,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 28,181 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial holds 0.21% or 71,809 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 55,152 shares. 2.30 million were reported by Eagle Asset. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc reported 0.04% stake.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11,716 shares to 28,354 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 12,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Invest House Ltd Co holds 39,685 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 547,392 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 472,505 shares. 10,564 were reported by Burney Co. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.03% or 340,840 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 116,169 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 680,409 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 44,269 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 25,085 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 1,604 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 265,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 91,761 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 105,709 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 71,765 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 381,151 shares to 722,281 shares, valued at $47.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,554 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).