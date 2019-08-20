Brown Advisory Position in Kellogg Co (K) Has Lifted by $2.70 Million; Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Northeast Investment Management Raised Its Holding

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 9,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 87,559 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 78,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.21. About 1.33 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD)

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 47,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 222,179 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 174,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 1.90M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 4.17% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt reported 70,320 shares stake. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 8,410 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 326,186 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc holds 612,563 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.23% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 26,869 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 20,600 shares. Bankshares has 0.09% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 105,360 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 296,810 are held by Friess Lc. Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation holds 21,301 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. M Kraus & holds 111,981 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,532 shares to 3,583 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,140 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management invested in 996,180 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associate has 0.13% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 14,700 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, American Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Beutel Goodman And Company, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.89 million shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 4,150 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 554,132 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 141,064 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 6,305 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 176 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 4,875 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tompkins Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 130 shares.

