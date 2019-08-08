Brown Advisory Position in Blackbaud (BLKB) Decreased by $16.83 Million; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, First Heartland Consultants Decreased Stake

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 45.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 213,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 257,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, down from 470,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 226,248 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 29.44 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. CHOU TIMOTHY C K also sold $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) on Tuesday, February 12.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 28,876 shares to 592,887 shares, valued at $56.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 12,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,373 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 53,767 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Company reported 114,642 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 10,139 shares. Whittier reported 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 70,297 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 739,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt Gp reported 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 6,000 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 24,292 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Axa reported 54,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zoo Realizes 373% ROI from Blackbaud Target Analytics – PRNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Blackbaud, Inc. Is Getting Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Tech Stocks With Too Much Risk, Not Enough Upside – Investorplace.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud Is Boosting Investment To Revive Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 86,919 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr stated it has 25,320 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 43,005 shares stake. 48,527 are owned by Cognios Capital Limited Company. Moreover, Oarsman Capital has 1.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mraz Amerine Assoc reported 9,702 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 7,132 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Business Fin Ser has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sol Cap Com has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 9,545 shares. Overbrook Corporation reported 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Baxter Bros accumulated 245,229 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 108,772 shares to 113,599 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 110,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.