Brown Advisory Maintains Stake in B & G Foods New (BGS); Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Cae (CAE) by $501,622 as Market Valuation Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 50,016 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 72,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 182,125 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 48.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 20,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 62,354 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 41,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 1.47M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 14,788 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 51,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.05% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Reilly Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) or 1,050 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 119,294 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 359,065 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 0.13% or 515,872 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 10,003 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 99,071 shares. Account Mngmt Limited Co owns 184,750 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 13,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 50,016 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 91,081 shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.06% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares to 268,030 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

