Brown Advisory Maintains Holding in Trimble (TRMB); Stonehill Capital Management Has Boosted Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Stake by $4.30 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 18.58% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 2.30 million shares traded or 134.50% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 8,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 161,139 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 152,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 755,730 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin holds 0% or 1,140 shares. Select Equity Gp Lp reported 4.75M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 57,340 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Lc. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 29,420 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp reported 4.32M shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has 0.08% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 157,346 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 1.51% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Com owns 4.85 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 594,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 2.23M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.08% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 1.12 million shares. 49,758 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 277,391 are owned by Products Lc.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 896,675 shares to 233,282 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 45,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,344 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).