Brown Advisory Lowered Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position by $665,107; Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Position in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 11,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 70,694 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 81,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 1.93M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67M, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 570,527 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Lc reported 28,843 shares stake. Axa has 0.08% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation owns 5,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4.00M were accumulated by Capital Research. Horizon Invs Ltd Com owns 26,292 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cadence Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 50,578 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Incorporated reported 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 1,200 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Davenport & Communication Ltd holds 0% or 5,370 shares. Zimmer Lp accumulated 4.04M shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6,850 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Mirae Asset Ltd has 19,614 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,686 shares to 273,952 shares, valued at $28.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).