Brown Advisory Lowered Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Shorts at Parsley Energy Class A (PE) Raised By 12.48%

Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE) had an increase of 12.48% in short interest. PE’s SI was 11.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.48% from 9.92 million shares previously. With 4.93M avg volume, 2 days are for Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE)’s short sellers to cover PE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 2.01M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 85.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 749,906 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 125,323 shares with $4.65 million value, down from 875,229 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 2.26 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 63.66% above currents $16.76 stock price. Parsley Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $28 target. Barclays Capital maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $34 target. Jefferies maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 8.67% above currents $40.16 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by DA Davidson. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34.5000 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

