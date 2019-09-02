Brown Advisory Lowered Heico New (HEI) Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose; First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Position Maintained by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 61,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 236,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 174,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 145,842 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 12,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 709,931 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.35 million, down from 722,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $144.67. About 551,902 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $65.46M for 63.45 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,336 shares to 130,826 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 45,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,832 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

