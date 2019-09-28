Brown Advisory Lifted Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding by $4.22 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $11.83 Million

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 38,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 241,432 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.58 million, up from 203,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 227,510 shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 713,170 shares to 171,408 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 55,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,208 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,540 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 8,708 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Com. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,835 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stanley stated it has 10,614 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 23,867 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Private Trust Na accumulated 5,215 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,418 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,836 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 233,543 shares. Rbf Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Icon Advisers Commerce invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 12 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com holds 0% or 525 shares.