Brown Advisory Increases Stake in Servicenow (NOW); Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Has Boosted by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 21,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 19,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.14. About 1.84M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 1.74M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 3.41M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,179 shares, and cut its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 797,388 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.07% or 16,455 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amp Cap Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 148,160 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 2,587 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). South State accumulated 40,167 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Llc holds 74,110 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 93,576 shares. 2,435 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 510,524 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 0.86% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 249,670 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.08% or 15,299 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 152,286 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,226 shares in its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll Fin Assocs owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 15 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.32% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corp holds 141,683 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 102,078 shares. 4,128 are owned by Natl Asset Management. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 54,483 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 142,000 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Whale Rock Lc owns 3.17% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 714,541 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 25,209 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).