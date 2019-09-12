Brown Advisory Increases Position in Analog Devices (ADI); Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Boosted Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1903.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 319,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 336,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.98M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 256,217 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 1.38 million shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21,236 shares to 12,448 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 140,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,365 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 11,022 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 18,317 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 2,590 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 101,572 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability Com has 109,613 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Comml Bank has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 27,739 are held by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Woodstock Corporation accumulated 16,271 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,348 shares. Wright Serv reported 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 116,994 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 4,659 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 5,240 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). James Invest Rech holds 0.08% or 63,178 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 26,213 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 4,775 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 140,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 21,903 shares. 82,944 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 74,629 are owned by Quantitative Inv Limited Liability. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has 6,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 315,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 126,292 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.54M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,264 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 565,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio.