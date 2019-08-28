Brown Advisory Increases Holding in General Mls (GIS); As Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Price Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.22 Million

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 13,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 76,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 3.00M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 20.35 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 49,712 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.17% or 104,102 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.29M shares. Barry Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 157,851 shares. St Johns Mngmt Co Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 320 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc invested in 8,146 shares. 95,065 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,250 shares. Benedict Advsrs Inc accumulated 96,016 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 4,995 shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 44,902 are held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Aull And Monroe Investment Management reported 10,061 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 6,205 shares. Tobam reported 818,299 shares stake.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,521 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $186.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 638,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,868 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Atria Investments Lc owns 150,046 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Middleton And Commerce Ma reported 48,625 shares stake. 38,000 are owned by Cutler Cap Management. Loews stated it has 16,655 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 109,067 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 14.67 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 7.38M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability has 278,442 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 7.88M shares. 36,095 were reported by Fiera. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,767 shares. 179,117 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fin.