Brown Advisory Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $9.74 Million; Ikonics (IKNX) Shorts Raised By 100%

Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) had an increase of 100% in short interest. IKNX’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s short sellers to cover IKNX’s short positions. The SI to Ikonics Corporation’s float is 0.02%. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 706 shares traded. IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) has declined 10.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 39,927 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.07M shares with $261.63M value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $220.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 8,509 shares to 182,097 valued at $21.59M in 2019Q2. It also reduced W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) stake by 81,215 shares and now owns 811,000 shares. Ishares Tr (IWV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 5.15% or 2.47 million shares. The Washington-based Washington State Bank has invested 1.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Capital Advsrs reported 46,800 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 102,733 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2,027 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.8% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 16,229 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 61,321 were accumulated by Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership. Blue Fin Cap has 1.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,917 shares. Randolph Incorporated reported 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 8,877 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. First Bankshares has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.54% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,608 shares. Oregon-based Jensen Mngmt has invested 5.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 13.14% above currents $232.89 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.96 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

