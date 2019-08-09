Brown Advisory Increased Its United Rentals (URI) Position by $7.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Boosted by $6.30 Million as Share Value Declined

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 926,193 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 63,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 492,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.30M, up from 429,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,186 shares to 7,468 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 3.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,380 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,815 are owned by Montag A And Associate. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 94 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 47,397 shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated has 14,726 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 370 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 35,765 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 20,975 shares. Adage Cap Gru Lc stated it has 251,679 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 62 shares. Prelude Capital Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 2,306 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 15,105 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested in 6,354 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP invested in 92,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa invested in 26,500 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Co owns 4,048 shares. Ifrah Financial Ser Inc has invested 0.2% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Prescott Mngmt Lc holds 0.4% or 21,500 shares. 132,986 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fred Alger holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 18,029 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 113,946 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.08% or 4,754 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,273 shares. Mai Cap Management invested in 7,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1 were reported by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 1.95M shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,526 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

