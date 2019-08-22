Brown Advisory Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Brown Advisory Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 262326.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 2.36 million shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 2.36 million shares with $430.92M value, up from 900 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $447.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.03. About 9.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com

Among 3 analysts covering Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nielsen Holdings has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 24.07% above currents $20.69 stock price. Nielsen Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. See Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) latest ratings:

Brown Advisory Inc decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 16,106 shares to 259,933 valued at $36.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 896,675 shares and now owns 233,282 shares. Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.37% above currents $172.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 16 report.

