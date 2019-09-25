Brown Advisory Holds Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Lifted Its Holding by $42.71 Million

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 238.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 25,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 36,331 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, up from 10,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 1.48 million shares traded or 50.63% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 3.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 21.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $291.27M, up from 17.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 2.33 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 33,331 shares to 374,898 shares, valued at $49.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of stock was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IMMU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 155.91 million shares or 2.56% less from 160.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 33,778 shares. Orbimed Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 818,200 shares. Mariner Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.38 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 602,116 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 269,478 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network Llc has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 3,127 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Limited Liability Corp has 600,000 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 472,615 shares. 321,664 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Group Llp. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Alps Advisors stated it has 399,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 35,900 shares. 20,213 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.