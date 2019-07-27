Brown Advisory Holding in First Merchants (FRME) Boosted by $752,508 as Valuation Declined; Oakworth Capital Increases Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 20,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,119 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 42,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 203,933 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton Had to Go – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Lintonâ€™s Firing was Good News for Canopy Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Does Aurora Cannabis Stock Chart Point to a Mid-Summer Plunge? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,268 shares to 79,309 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,642 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,712 shares to 311,104 shares, valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,762 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

