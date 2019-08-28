Brown Advisory Has Upped Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.13’s average target is -5.50% below currents $27.65 stock price. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Sunday, March 3. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. See GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) latest ratings:

Brown Advisory Inc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 151.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 23,880 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 39,656 shares with $1.32M value, up from 15,776 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 127,063 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $588.23 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 51.39 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

It closed at $27.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Announces Pricing of its Secondary Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q Rev $619.6M; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q EPS 20c

Brown Advisory Inc decreased First Data Corp New stake by 38,422 shares to 13,203 valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 4,504 shares and now owns 22,766 shares. National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 42.74% above currents $29.25 stock price. Viper Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 1.