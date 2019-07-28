Brown Advisory Has Upped Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; P & G (PG) Shares Rose While Excalibur Management Has Cut Holding

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in P & G (PG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,581 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in P & G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,228 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 101,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

