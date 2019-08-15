Brown Advisory Has Upped Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $4.31 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Dover Corp. (DOV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 317,048 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 44,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 625,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.80M, up from 581,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 266,437 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

