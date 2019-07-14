Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Stake in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $1.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Philip Morris Intl Npv Common Stock (PM) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Position

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,238 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 92,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,029 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, down from 39,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 606,622 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs reported 4,444 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability accumulated 5.60 million shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al reported 4,525 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 26,001 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bokf Na invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 22,918 shares. 32,924 are owned by Blackhill Cap. Savings Bank Of The West reported 28,660 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,576 shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,966 shares. Hills Retail Bank & holds 5,120 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Research accumulated 0.34% or 12,000 shares. Argent invested in 0.25% or 27,336 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Cash Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock by 124,000 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Ftse Emerging Markets Idx Etf (VWO) by 7,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 63,554 shares to 492,797 shares, valued at $56.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 31,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $74.67M for 24.96 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.