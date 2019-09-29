Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Stock Rose; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 702,591 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 241,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.45M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2,464 shares to 331,932 shares, valued at $69.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 77,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Finance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 7.02% or 76,577 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp has 90,618 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv holds 49,058 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Financial owns 1.17M shares for 8.47% of their portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,807 shares. Acropolis Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma holds 17,798 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Llc stated it has 19,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Com has invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alaska Permanent Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,157 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C invested in 3.32% or 47,972 shares. Connable Office has 27,735 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 22,346 are owned by Family Trust.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 235,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

