Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $3.59 Million; Stock Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 12,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 450,308 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.23M, down from 462,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 352,808 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 890,373 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested 1.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 6,663 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Nomura holds 0.21% or 210,221 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, a France-based fund reported 419,314 shares. Davenport & Llc holds 349,991 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Llc stated it has 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 416,200 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 1,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 962 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 94,578 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 10,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenview Natl Bank Dept invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.52M shares. Montecito Financial Bank And invested in 0.19% or 2,641 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,123 shares to 35,158 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).