Brown Advisory Has Lowered Grainger W W (GWW) Holding as Share Price Rose; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Stake in Webster Finl Conn (WBS) by $2.76 Million as Stock Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 55,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.83M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 350,110 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 2,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 35,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 37,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 228,336 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34,667 shares to 656,286 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Charles Schwab Inv reported 679,578 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.05% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 6,964 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 3,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,856 shares. Cardinal Cap Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,500 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.1% stake. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership invested 0.26% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,971 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 63,371 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 8,946 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Moreover, Raymond James Advsr has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ww Asset invested in 4,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Webster Financial declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Webster Financial Corp (Conn) (WBS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.08M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 162,731 shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $78.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 513,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 7,338 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 827 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 814,846 shares. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 4,496 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 10,213 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 8,082 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 38,283 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 897 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. 505,868 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 1,078 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 70,169 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 723 shares.