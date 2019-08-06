Brown Advisory Has Increased Position in Home Depot (HD); Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $181.87 Million

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 35,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 516,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.14M, up from 481,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 4.33 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,057 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27B, up from 25,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $151.43. About 2.28 million shares traded or 86.49% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) – Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 500 shares to 5,845 shares, valued at $172.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,266 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 29,507 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $525.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.20M shares, and cut its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE).