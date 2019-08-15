Brown Advisory Has Increased Its Smith A O (AOS) Holding by $6.93 Million; Holder Black Diamond Capital Management Has Lifted Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Position

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 7,118 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 130,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 998,259 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23 million, up from 867,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 2.88 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 25,668 shares. 326,607 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 111,500 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 643,245 shares stake. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 889,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spark Invest Management Llc has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bankshares Of America De accumulated 10,752 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Cap Ltd stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Continental Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 1.44% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Barclays Plc reported 34,846 shares. Leisure Management reported 53,158 shares stake.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,663 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $168.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 14,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,188 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 15,261 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 78,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 6,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 13,443 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 755,457 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Tru Inv Advsr reported 0.56% stake. Kistler holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 360 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 459 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Prudential accumulated 0.02% or 193,043 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Element Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,088 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 29,071 shares.