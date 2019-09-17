Brown Advisory Has Increased Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Value Rose; Coastline Trust Co Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $557,130

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21228.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 5.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 5.91M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.33M, up from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 42.51 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 24,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.77M shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 24,510 shares to 135,830 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Inc has 1,488 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rbf Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Coastline Tru has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,313 are owned by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares has 1.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Co accumulated 1.16% or 9,600 shares. Hhr Asset Ltd invested 4.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company owns 1,023 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 2.74 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co has 0.81% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38,658 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 8.12M are owned by Jennison Associate Limited Company.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.96% or 1.95M shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability owns 1.04M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership owns 22,960 shares. Livingston Group Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moors & Cabot has 0.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Community Natl Bank Of Raymore owns 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 140,426 shares. Burney stated it has 55,340 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 1.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vigilant Capital Management Lc accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wharton Business Ltd Liability Co owns 17,490 shares. Cullinan Assoc has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 325,271 shares to 4.97M shares, valued at $106.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,226 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).