Brown Advisory Has Increased Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Amphenol New (APH) Stock Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $21.22 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 225,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.74 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 3.43M shares traded or 121.29% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 10,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,389 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 76,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $187.56. About 2.41 million shares traded or 49.44% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was made by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue To Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 11,434 shares to 378,646 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 118,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 128,989 shares to 339,597 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

