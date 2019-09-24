Brown Advisory Has Decreased Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Market Valuation Declined; As Caci International Cl A (CACI) Stock Value Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 18,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 80,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, down from 98,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 1.86M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for About $1.6B; 13/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – Form 10-Q; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $227.48. About 149,588 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,209 shares to 333,637 shares, valued at $61.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,762 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

