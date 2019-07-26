Brown Advisory Has Decreased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 76,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,401 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19M, down from 442,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 6.55M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,121 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 10.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.23M for 11.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 949,421 shares to 963,427 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 57,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.