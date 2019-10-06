Brown Advisory Has Decreased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $14.56 Million as Shares Declined; Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Stake in Aes Com (AES) by $1.92 Million as Valuation Declined

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 269,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 144,203 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, down from 413,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 119,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 126,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 246,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 3.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 133,899 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $80.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 96,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westwood Management Il has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,100 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.81% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.78M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 176,229 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Limited Liability Corp holds 3,940 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 353,555 shares stake. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Duncker Streett And Company Inc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.40 million shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 6,724 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancorporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 125,569 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,216 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.31B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.17M shares. Nomura Hldg reported 91,000 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 164,692 shares. 22,749 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Monarch Inc invested in 0.12% or 20,400 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 2.76M shares. 14.70 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Atria Investments Lc reported 5,554 shares. First Manhattan holds 3,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12.55 million shares. Stevens Mgmt LP reported 85,367 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kessler Group Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 4,056 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.66 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

