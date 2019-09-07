Brown Advisory Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding by $2.08 Million; Shares Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Cut Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $599,612 as Stock Rose

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 54.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 2,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 5,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $836.32. About 271,248 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 3,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 66,616 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 70,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,511 shares to 493,894 shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 38,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Choate Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 485 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 406 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc reported 79,018 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bank & Trust In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 6,100 were reported by Andra Ap. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested in 0.12% or 716,351 shares. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.06% or 1,110 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 175 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Conning owns 470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 868 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.81M for 66.80 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 46,261 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Com reported 4,562 shares. 218,715 were accumulated by Polaris Management. Amica Mutual Ins reported 8,614 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited reported 6,900 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd reported 4,725 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Iberiabank holds 0.14% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 7,293 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated owns 4,040 shares. Chevy Chase Inc reported 0.17% stake. 6,550 are owned by Woodstock Corporation. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 166,837 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 26,878 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 21,269 shares to 149,034 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) by 18,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).