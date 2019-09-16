Brown Advisory Has Cut New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $1.18 Million; As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Valuation Declined, Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 46,273 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 83,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 2.21 million shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 25/04/2018 – New York Times’ Weinstein investigation to be developed as film; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 138,060 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 88,300 shares to 378,600 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 188,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Enterprises reports double digit digital growth; Q1 FY2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tariffs, profitability and 600 stores: At Home’s CEO discusses earnings – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Board Approves $10 million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “New Yorkâ€™s rival bourses are in a â€˜knife fightâ€™ for IPOs – Financial Times” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton accumulated 9,283 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Meeder Asset Management holds 428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Sei Invs holds 1.95M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 257,472 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 144,267 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 992,406 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 230,086 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 33,086 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 1,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 66.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Polaris News: PII Stock Down on NYTâ€™s â€˜Fieryâ€™ RZR Review – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Elizabeth Warren Wants Wells Fargo to Explain Fees on Closed Accounts – The New York Times” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.