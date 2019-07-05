Brown Advisory Has Cut Its Position in Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) by $7.35 Million; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Declined, Wasatch Advisors Upped by $24.65 Million Its Holding

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 387,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,505 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, down from 987,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 25,865 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 456,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.97 million, up from 676,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 42,882 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 110,420 shares. Monarch Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 46,349 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). 1.91 million were reported by Blackrock. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 203,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Prudential Financial Inc invested in 187,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 46,595 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 96,169 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd holds 12,162 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 266,578 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 390,781 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Banc Funds Lc accumulated 0.94% or 636,193 shares. 5,868 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 3,929 shares to 54,275 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 4,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.42 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.37% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,516 shares to 68,741 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 29,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,440 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 220,733 shares. 10,578 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 33,919 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 360 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 12,192 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 6,942 shares. 85,320 are held by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Earnest Prtn Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 65 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.92% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 4,894 shares.

