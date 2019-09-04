Brown Advisory Has Boosted Its Peapack (PGC) Holding; Eversource Energy (ES) Had 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8800 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is -0.76% below currents $82.43 stock price. Eversource Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, June 7 report. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ES in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

Brown Advisory Inc increased Peapack (PGC) stake by 332.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 233,102 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 303,114 shares with $7.95M value, up from 70,012 last quarter. Peapack now has $526.10M valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 97,016 shares traded or 39.08% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Qiagen Nv stake by 64,371 shares to 172,369 valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 3,684 shares and now owns 351,780 shares. Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 3,527 shares. 1,331 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Northern Tru has 250,534 shares. Elizabeth Park Advisors Ltd holds 0.93% or 88,360 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life owns 10,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 66,055 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 86,344 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,017 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,000 shares. Condor Cap Management has invested 0.29% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 8,225 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Point View Wealth Management Becomes a Peapack Private Wealth Management Firm – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: SIL, KRE – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Plato Gold Acquires 100% Ownership in Good Hope Niobium Project – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard bought $13,678 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.67 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.