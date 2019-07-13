Brown Advisory Has Boosted Its Northern Tr (NTRS) Position; Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Has 2.86 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) investors sentiment increased to 2.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.43, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 20 funds increased or opened new positions, while 7 reduced and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 8.64 million shares, up from 7.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 37.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 34,424 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 2.48%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 127,008 shares with $11.48 million value, up from 92,584 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $19.88B valuation. It closed at $91.34 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T

Among 6 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northern Trust had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Raymond James.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) stake by 472,295 shares to 890,050 valued at $32.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,663 shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel accumulated 3,050 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 54,942 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 76,104 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 669 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 321,424 shares. Bridgewater Lp accumulated 7,359 shares. 1,625 were reported by Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A. Nippon Life Americas Inc has 74,670 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 310 shares. Shine Advisory Service Incorporated owns 574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma holds 961,461 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 18,511 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 4,083 shares.

It closed at $13.46 lastly. It is down 2.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund for 4.67 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.08 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 79,282 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 61,328 shares.