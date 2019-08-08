Brown Advisory Decreased Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake By $1.31 Million; Oramed Pharmaceuticals Has 1.4 Sentiment

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stock positions in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.04 million shares, down from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 27,230 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 40,703 shares with $1.96M value, down from 67,933 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $12.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 4.45 million shares traded or 56.10% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Sabby Management Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 681,500 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 26,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,117 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,186 shares.

More notable recent Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Oramed to Present at World Diabetes Congress – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ORMP: Data from Phase 1 Trial of Oral GLP-1 in 2Q19â€¦ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $199,961 activity.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company has market cap of $59.45 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates primarily in Israel.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 10,167 shares traded. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has declined 34.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ORMP News: 23/04/2018 – Oramed Pharmaceuticals Study Will Enroll Approximately 240 Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in Multiple Centers Throughout the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Administration of Proteins; 23/04/2018 Oramed Pharmaceuticals: 90-day Dosing Study Is a Prerequisite to Phase 3 Confirmatory Studies Under FDA’s BLA; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Admin of Proteins

Analysts await Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle has 271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 295 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 450 shares. Natl Pension Ser reported 380,951 shares. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.32% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Everence Mgmt Inc reported 8,170 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 185,197 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Invesco Ltd has 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 1.15% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed reported 335,131 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).