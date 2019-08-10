Brown Advisory Boosted Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; FUTABA CORPORATION FUTABA CORPORATION (FUBAF) Sellers Decreased By 0.11% Their Shorts

Brown Advisory Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 166,544 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 2.70M shares with $87.72M value, up from 2.54M last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $44.64 billion valuation. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN

FUTABA CORPORATION FUTABA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FUBAF) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. FUBAF’s SI was 89,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 89,200 shares previously. It closed at $13.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Futaba Corporation primarily manufactures and sells electronic components and systems. The company has market cap of $533.63 million. The firm operates through Electronic Components, Electronic Systems, and Machinery and Tooling divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronic Components segment offers vacuum fluorescent displays , VFD modules, organic light-emitting diodes, and touch panels.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 11,599 shares to 10,888 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 11,685 shares and now owns 15,181 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

