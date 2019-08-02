Brown Advisory Boosted Stake in Woodward (WWD); Nokomis Capital Stake in Kemet (KEM) Has Raised by $5.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 28,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 592,887 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26 million, up from 564,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.66. About 107,462 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH ROLLS-ROYCE & WOODWARD, AS WELL AS SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ROLLS-ROYCE POWER SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 Sales $2.2B; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 217,252 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 GENDRON THOMAS A sold $2.39 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 25,500 shares. The insider Sega Ronald M sold $382,326. $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Preiss Chad Robert. 2,000 shares valued at $187,096 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,150 shares to 74,445 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Research (Trc) has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Mitchell Mngmt invested 1.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 9,476 are owned by Stifel Finance. Riverhead Limited holds 0.03% or 8,439 shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Associates has invested 0.05% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 26,930 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Private Trust Na holds 0.11% or 5,742 shares. 861,800 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 84,418 shares stake. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 406,684 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5.16M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $482,394 activity. Shares for $60,016 were sold by Assaf Ronald James. Shares for $223,229 were sold by PAUL ROBERT G. Shares for $458,680 were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR on Monday, February 4.

