Brown Advisory Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $2.10 Million; Stock Value Rose; Capital Management Has Decreased Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position as Share Value Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 20,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.59 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 6.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 36,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, down from 338,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 6.15 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sol Mngmt Com owns 8,400 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 8,532 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru. United Automobile Association reported 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Evercore Wealth Limited Company has 0.45% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). American Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Whitnell owns 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,188 shares. Arrow Corp invested in 3,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest Management owns 200 shares. Alpha Windward has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 1.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stanley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3.69% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 189,900 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 191,032 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 109,042 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 4.27M shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,860 shares to 101,321 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 41,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.21 million for 16.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Mgmt holds 3,875 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 7,850 shares. Van Strum And Towne reported 38,560 shares. Coastline Trust holds 33,917 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 631,487 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Gru invested 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burgundy Asset Mngmt owns 19,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0.85% or 866,202 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com holds 1.95% or 74,386 shares in its portfolio. California-based Eqis has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 44,725 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd holds 2.13M shares. Pettee Inc has invested 5.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Affinity Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alta Capital Management Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28,063 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,796 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.