Brown Advisory Boosted Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Element Capital Management Lifted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position

Brown Advisory Inc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 19,814 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 843,955 shares with $172.55M value, up from 824,141 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $99.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $225.17. About 574,888 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 962.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 21,822 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)'s stock rose 12.92%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 24,090 shares with $5.45M value, up from 2,268 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.27. About 251,441 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Ghasemi Seifi, worth $4.54 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.36% above currents $221.27 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. HSBC downgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Thursday, August 1. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $21500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 138,544 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.23% or 55,980 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 37,500 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 2,098 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 10,252 shares. Stone Run Llc holds 0.3% or 2,950 shares. 1,721 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co. Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.01 million shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp has 25,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0.18% or 5.27M shares. Choate Invest Advsrs stated it has 2,206 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Com has invested 0.35% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Van Eck reported 401 shares stake. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 3,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 70,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT)