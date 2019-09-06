Brookstone Capital Management Upped Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $313,795; Carret Asset Management Trimmed Position in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by $1.77 Million as Stock Price Declined

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 5.24M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 03/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart inches closer to adding Flipkart in its kitty; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 45,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 120,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 165,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 22.08 million shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 45,430 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fulton Retail Bank Na invested in 38,391 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 3,500 are owned by Utd Fire Grp Incorporated. Whitnell reported 5,594 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 220,700 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 49,586 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lincoln Capital Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,452 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,513 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc has 2,149 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 46,789 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,661 shares to 53,222 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 8,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

